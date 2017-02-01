Narendra Modi visits IUML leader E Ahamed’s residence who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest

New Delhi, Feb 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed, who passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering a cardiac arrest, and offered his last respects.

Expressing his condolence, Prime Minister Modi earlier said that Ahamed’s empowerment of the Muslim community would be remembered. “Saddened by the demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said the IUML leader devoted significant efforts towards Kerala’s progress, adding that his role in deepening India’s ties with West Asia was notable.

“The continuous efforts of Mr. E Ahamed for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered,” he added.

The mortal remains of Ahamed, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Parliament yesterday, will be flown to Kannur, his hometown, later in the day.

The senior minister was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in both Houses on Tuesday. (ANI)