Narendra Modi’s 66th birthday celebrations aim for four records

New Delhi,Sept16:Celebrations in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 66th birthday on September 17 at Navasari district in Gujarat will aim to set three Guinness World Records and one at the national level, the organisers said on Thursday.

The festivities, to be controlled by the Gujarat government, will see distribution of 17,000 kits among 11,223 differently-abled people. The organisers aim to break a world record for maximum number of people in wheelchairs who form an image or a logo. The function involve 1,000 persons on wheelchairs, an official of the organising committee said.

Another record expected to be set anew will be by providing hearing aids to another 1,000 hearing-impaired persons. During the celebration 1,500 oil lamps will be lit simultaneously at a single location to establish another record. The event will be monitored by officials from the Guinness World Records.

The intended beneficiaries will also receive cheques for various amounts under the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.