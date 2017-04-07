Narendra Modi’s decision to travel in ‘normal traffic’ shows his simplicity

New Delhi, April 7: Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s determination to travel in ‘normal traffic’ as he received his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Delhi’s Palam technical airport, Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar on Friday said this act is one of the examples of his simplicity.

“This is a very illuminating example of the Prime Minister’s simplicity, his humility and his concern. He has done the important honour of going to the airport. But he did not want to trouble the people in the process. This is the Prime Minister’s reality,” Akbar told ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi travelled from Lok Kalyan Marg to the Palam technical airport without any routine restrictions.

Prime Minister Hasina, who is presently on a four-day visit to India, will hold official talks on a range of issues including an inter-governmental agreement on civil nuclear energy.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan on Thursday said that India was expecting to sign over 20 agreements with Bangladesh during this visit.

The visit will be aimed at expanding bilateral trade, boosting investment, connectivity and sub-regional assistance.

India is likely to offer USD 500 million Line of Credit to Bangladesh for defence exports from the country during the visit. It is unlikely that the Teesta water sharing agreement would be signed.

During her stay in New Delhi, Prime Minister Hasina will call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister will be staying at the President House as a special guest during her stay. (ANI)