Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben injured in a car accident; another person killed

According to the recent reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s estranged wife Jashodaben injured in a car accident. Reports suggest that Jashodaben is safe with some minor wounds but another person killed in the mishap. She was coming after attending a wedding in Kota.

According to Parsoli police station SHO Shyam Singh, Jashodaben did not suffered any serious injuries, She was travelling in an Innova along with her relatives when the accident took place near Katunda.

Jasodaben has been admitted to Chittor Hospital