Narendra Modi’s popularity in the state is intact, says Gujarat BJP

Ahmedabad, December 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said the poll trends in its favour indicates that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity was intact in his home state Gujarat and that BJP is on its way to form a government with a “comfortable majority”.

The BJP leaders said their party would “retain” power notwithstanding the opposition and the aggressive campaign by Congress, particularly its new party president Rahul Gandhi.

It attributed the favorable trends to its Gujarat development model and termed that the anti-incumbency factor had “failed”.

The saffron party, however, said it will analyse the trends in detail and will comment about it after the analysis.

“We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning six consecutive polls: four assembly and two general elections,” BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju said.

“Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister’s popularity is intact. Amit Shah’s strategy has worked,”

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya seconded Jaju.

“There is nothing to worry. We will form a government in Gujarat with a comfortable majority,” Vijayvargiya said.

According to trends available on the Election Commission’s website, the BJP was leading in 104 of the 182 assembly segments in Gujarat. The Congress was leading in 74 constituencies.