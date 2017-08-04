Narendra Modi’s promise fulfilled: Now Air India connects Varanasi and Colombo

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to Sri Lankan Tamils was fulfilled on Friday when national carrier Air India on Friday connected two historical destinations- Varanasi and Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

Ashwani Lohani, CMD, Air India, flagged off the inaugural flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, in May had announced that from August this year, Air India will operate direct flights between Colombo and Varanasi.

“My Tamil brothers and sisters will also be able to visit Varanasi, the land of Kashi Viswanath,” he had said.

The brand new Air Bus 320 neo is deployed on this route. The flight is biweekly i.e Friday and Sunday. Air bus 320 neo has 180 seats. All seats are the economy. The return ticket fare for this route is Rs. 15000.

During inaugural ceremony, Air Director Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport A.K.Rai was also present.

In the press meet, Lohani awarded free air ticket to CISF official who made Rangoli at Air India counter.

