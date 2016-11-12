Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle springs back after losing 3 lakh followers in a day

New Delhi, Nov 12: There is no beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

So while there was a backlash on his twitter handle @narendramodi soon after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was announced, his number of followers has bounced back to keep the growth trajectory consistent.

As per Twitter analytics tool TwitterCounter.com, on November 8, when the Prime Minister came on national television to announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will cease to be legal tender after midnight, he had 24,120,043 followers.

However, next day he lost 3,13,312 followers, taking his overall follower count to 23,806,731. This fall is unprecedented as the @narendramodi handle has been on a roll ever since he started campaigning for Indias top elected post.

But it seems his clout in the social media circles turned the tide within 24 hours. By November 10, the number spiked back growing by 4,30,128 new followers to negate the effects of the fall a day before. The daily average new followers for this handle is just above 27,000. By November 11, the numbers were once again showing a regular growth trajectory.

In fact, @narendramodi is the 46th most popular handle in Twitterverse with 24,256,662 followers, 19,803 of which came on November 11. Modis handle has so far posted 13,241 tweets and follows 1,431 other handles, including a lot of top global leaders.