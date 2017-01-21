Narendra Modi’s visit to Combined Commander’s Conference: Election Commission announces media blackout

New Delhi, Jan. 21: In the wake of the massive opposition being raised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Combined Commander’s Conference in Dehradun stating it is an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take political advantage, the Election Commission on Friday said the visit would not be a public meeting, adding that no media briefing or announcement shall be made.

The response by the poll panel came after Congress’ accusation against Prime Minister Modi of taking undue political advantage from the upcoming Conference.

The Commission also said that holding the Conference at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, is subjected to strict observance of following conditions.

“The official visit shall not be combined with any public meeting; No media briefing, media interaction, press release or announcement in connection with serving soldier or ex-servicemen which may affect the electorate in five poll going states including Uttarakhand shall be made,” a statement read.

In a press conference held in Dehradun yesterday, Chief Minister Harish Rawat told reporters that the Prime Minister was attempting to breach the Election Commission’s directive by using such meetings for political gains.

Rawat said it was strange the commanders’ conference 2016, was being held now and that too in a poll-bound state.

The Chief Minister further said if the Prime Minister wants to hold such meetings, it should be held in places like Pathankot or Uri or in Jammu and Kashmir or any other operational area.

Rawat said the Congress was not against holding the conference in Uttarakhand, but only about its timing. (ANI)