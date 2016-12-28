Narendra Modi’s yagna against black money sacrificed common man: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 28: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for causing inconvenience to people through the demonetisation scheme.

“On December 8, the Prime Minister said he is performing a yagna against corruption and black money. In this yagna, common man was sacrificed,” Rahul Gandhi said. Gandhi said the yagna was performed to benefit the 1 per cent super-rich population of the country.

Addressing party workers at the Congress’ foundation day in New Delhi, Gandhi asked them to work “without fear”.

He said his party values “difference in opinion” and has a history of “ideology and agitation”. “What is the Congress?. It means listening to you and understanding others. It made us understand the meaning of freedom,” the Congress leader said.

