Nargis puts an end to controversy, cites health reason for skipping promotions

Mumbai, May 13: Putting an end to the ongoing controversy about her absence from film promotions, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri said that it was her deteriorating health which disallowed her from attending the promotions.

“Nargis has been extremely overworked working on 3 films simultaneously over the last year. For someone who’s used to doing one film at a time, this was quite a bit for Nargis. Schedules and intense work hours that film-making demands is not something everyone can cope with. In addition, she has been unwell right through the Azhar promotions with multiple injuries – torn hamstring, anterior knee ligament thinning and mild socket dislocation along with burning of the stomach lining due to lead and arsenic poisoning,” a source close to the actress was quoted as saying.

“Due to these multiple issues and her overall exhaustion, she had a fever of about 101 degrees right through her promotions. Even though she was advised complete rest, she ensured she completed everything she had committed to for Azhar. However, due to her deteriorating condition, she had to request her Sajid sir and bow out of Housefull 3 promotions to go back home to New York for a month to address all her medical issues and recuperate,” the source revealed.

Squashing the rumours about her plans of quitting Bollywood, the source said, “She has no plans to leave B-Town and will be back to sets to complete the pending patchwork for her film Banjo June 2nd week onwards with Riteish Deshmukh. In addition, she has already verbally agreed to two other projects for 2017 before she left and will complete the paperwork when she’s back. That coupled with her brand commitments that extend over multiple years, is testament of her being here to stay for good.”

Standing true with his support for Nargis, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Our priority is Nargis’s health. We do hope that she recuperates fast and can be there around the release of the film as she is an integral part of Housefull3 team.”