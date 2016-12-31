Narinder Batra resigns as IOA’s associate in protest of Kalmadi and Chautala posts

New Delhi,Dec31: The associate vice president of Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batraresigned from the national sports in protest against the nominations of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents.

“Keeping in mind that you/IOA have not taken any action in withdrawing the nomination of Life President of IOA even after 3 days of the AGM, hence as an expression of my protest and objection against the decision,

I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Associate Vice-President of Indian Olympic Association,” Batra wrote in a letter addressed to IOA president N Ramchandran and secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

“I have checked up with quite a few members and none of them have confirmed having received/seen any information 7 clear days prior to the 27th December, 2016 AGM of IOA in relation to appointment of Life Presidents in IOA.

“I do not support the decision taken by IOA General Assembly in relation to nomination of 2 Life Presidents and also take this opportunity to thank one of the Life President’s who refused to accept the offer of IOA.

The above definition’s also do not allow for any backdoor entry,” said Batra, who was the former Hockey India chief. “I thank everyone for whatever brief association we may have had with each other in IOA.”

Batra, who is also the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), had slammed IOA’s decision to anoint the tainted politicians yesterday. He also threatened to resign if the decision is reversed.

“I don’t know what made IOA take that stupid decision yesterday. I am sorry am using the word stupid,” he told India Today.

His decision came a day after former IOA president Chautala offered to relinquish the post. The Haryana strongman had said that, he is ready to “sacrifice position in the best interest of Indian sports, sportsperson, good governance and transparency.”

On Thursday, Kalmadi had declined the life presidency offer by saying time is not appropriate for him to take up the responsibility.

The IOA during its annual general meeting named Kalmadi and Chautala as life time presidents.

Kalmadi, tainted by the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, was also the former Athletics Federation of India president.

Chautala, headed Indian Olympic Association between 2012 and 2014, when it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee. The ban was lifted in February 2014.