NASA captures images of high intensity solar flares

Washington DC/United States, September 7: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said that two high intensity solar flares were emitted on Wednesday, according to media reports from the Agence France-Presse. Out of the two solar flares, the second one was the most intense recorded till now since the start of this sun cycle in December 2008. The radiation coming from the flares, could disrupt communications satellites, the Global Positioning System and power grids by reaching the upper Earth atmosphere. The United States Space Agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory detected these facts and also captured images.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), the radiations disturbed high-frequency radio communications for one hour on the Earth’s side that is facing the sun and low-frequency communications used in navigation. The two eruptions occurred in an active region of the sun where an eruption of average intensity occurred on September 4. The current cycle of the sun, which began in December 2008, saw the intensity of solar activity decline sharply, opening the way to the “solar minimum.”

Solar cycles last on average eleven years. At the end of the active phase, these eruptions become increasingly rare but still can be powerful. Solar storms result from an accumulation of magnetic energy in some places. These jets of ionized matter are projected at high speed into and beyond the crown of the sun – hundreds of thousands of kilometers outward.

(Inputs from AFP)