NASA has discovers a gigantic 75,000 miles wide hole in the Sun

Cape Canaveral,July14:NASA has discovered a gigantic 75,000 miles wide hole in the Sun, larger than the size of our planet Earth.

An area of intense and complex magnetic field, the hole was observed by NASA’sSolar Dynamics Observatory in a video shot last week.

The space agency has labelled it as AR2665 and warned that it is large enough to produce solar flames, which are capable of disrupting GPS and communication signals.

“A new sunspot group has rotated into view and seems to be growing rather quickly,” NASA said in a statement.

“Such sunspots are a common occurrence on the sun, but are less frequent as we head toward solar minimum, which is the period of low solar activity during its regular approximately 11-year cycle. This sunspot is the first to appear after the sun was spotless for two days, and it is the only sunspot group at this moment. Like freckles on the face of the sun, they appear to be small features, but size is relative: The dark core of this sunspot is actually larger than Earth,” NASA added on its website.

According to the space agency the next solar minimum will commence between 2019 and 2020.