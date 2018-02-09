NASA discovers ‘tadpole’ shaped crater on Mars

Washington, February 09: NASA has shared an image of Mars’ surface captured by its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) on Thursday. The image clearly reveals a tadpole-shaped crater on the surface of the red planet. The scientists have inferred that the water in the tadpole crater was flowing down and outward, based on the terrain-height information rendered by the MRO.

According to scientists, more number of craters discovered reaffirms the history of water activity in Mars.

The picture was shared on Instagram and its description says- 'Observing images of craters on Mars provides scientists insight into the water that carved them and the Red Planet's history of water activity. What do you think this tadpole-shaped impact crater says about the water that used to fill it?

The image was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’.