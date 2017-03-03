NASA science satellite orbiting Mars was forced evasive maneuver to avoid collision with two small moons

CAPE CANAVERAL, Mar 3 : A NASA science satellite orbiting Mars was forced to make a rare evasive maneuver to avoid a collision next week with one of the planet’s two small moons, the US space agency said.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, commanded the MAVEN spacecraft, which is studying Mars’ vanishing atmosphere, to fire up its engine on Tuesday to boost its speed by about 1.

3 feet per second (0.

4 meters per second).

The acceleration was necessary to slightly shift MAVEN’s orbit and steer the satellite clear of the Martian moon Phobos, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a statement