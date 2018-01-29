NASA shows interest in ‘Made in India’

New Delhi, January 29: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has shown interest in ‘Made in India’ tech for spacecrafts, developed by a Rajasthan-based researcher.

According to reports, a new thermal spray coating technology used for gas turbine engine in spacecrafts developed by Dr Satish Tailor has caught the attention of a NASA scientists.

A leading scientist from NASA, James L Smialek wrote to Dr Satish expressing his interest in the research after it was published in the journal Ceramics International and Thermal Spray Bulletin.

The news was revealed by SC Modi, the chairman of a Jodhpur-based Metallizing Equipment Company (MEC). Dr Tailor formerly worked as as a chief scientist, Research and Development, (R&D) MEC and during his tenure at MEC, Dr Tailor developed the controlled segmented Yttria Stabilised Zirconia (YSZ)-Plasma sprayed coating technology. This technology could reduce the thermal spray coating cost by almost 50 per cent.

Dr Tailor said that, In YSZ, the vertical cracks (segmentation) in the coating are beneficial for gas turbine engine application used in spacecrafts and that is what impressed NASA.

Presently, in spacecraft building, such cracks are mitigated through a very expensive process.

Dr Tailor said that he has shared his research papers with the NASA scientist who had solicited details of the research via email.