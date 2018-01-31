NASA TV live streams ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ today| Astrologers make hay when the ‘moon’ shines

If you live somewhere in the western part of North America, Alaska, and the Hawaiian islands, enjoy the celestial trifecta of super-blue-blood moon on, January 31, 2017.

Beginning at 5:30 a.m. EST (4 pm IST) on Jan. 31, a live feed of the Moon will be offered on NASA TV and NASA.gov/live. You can also follow at @NASAMoon. Weather permitting, the NASA TV broadcast will feature views from the varying vantage points of telescopes at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California; Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles; and the University of Arizona’s Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter Observatory.

The Jan. 31 full moon is special for three reasons: it’s the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit — known as perigee — and about 14 percent brighter than usual. It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.”

Conspiracy theories doing the rounds

Though the spectacular beauty of the moon, for some who are hardcore astrology believers, it is an omen of the beginning of the end of the world.

Indian astrologers are making the time of the moment by predicting the best time to view the sun and when people belonging to particular sun signs should view the sun. They have come with a list of do’s and dont’s during the lunar eclipse.

DO’S

1: Place some Doorva grass in all eatables in the kitchen to maintain their purit. As per the Hindu script Doorva has the blessings of the three Hindu gods Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh.

2. One can also recite:HARE RAM HARE RAM, RAM RAM HARE HARE HARE KRISHNA HARE KRISHNA, KRISHNA KRISHNA HARE HARE

3. Pregnant ladies should recite: OM DEVKI SUDHA GOVINDA VASUDEV JAGATPATE DEHIME TANEY KRISHNAN TWAMAHAM SHRNAM GATAH as many times as she can.

4. Only fresh cooked food should be eaten after Grahan.

5. Bath should be taken with clothes worn on the body.

DONT’S

1. Do not urinate or latrine during the grahan period.

2. Do not sleep during the eclipse.

3. Do not eat anything during the eclipse.

5. Avoid oil bath should be taken during the eclipse.

6. Avoid driving a vehicle during the eclipse.

7. Female should not tighten hair clip or Sari clip.

8. Pregnant lady should not cut vegetables or use knife.

Get rid of the evil effects of the wrong planetary combinations in the horoscope by following these small and simple home remedies.

Whatever your thoughts, you can enjoy the once in a lifetime spectacle!