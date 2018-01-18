NASA’s Cassini discovers ‘Sea Level’ in Saturn’s moon

| By : Web Desk

Washington, January 18: NASA’s space probe deployed in Saturn to study the planet and its moon has made another another path-breaking discovery. The recently paper published based on data from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals ‘Sea Like’ formations in Saturn’s largest moon-Titan. The new discovery uncovers the fact that earth and this distant world is eerily similar.

The information updated on NASA’s website says that ‘Just as the surface of oceans on Earth lies at an average elevation that we call “sea level,” Titan’s seas also lie at an average elevation’

This is the latest finding that reveals the remarkable similarities Saturn and its moon share with Earth. The planet and its moon is the only other world we know of in our solar system that has stable liquid on its surface. Although, Titan’s lakes and seas are filled with hydrocarbons rather than liquid water, and water ice overlain by a layer of solid organic material serves as the bedrock surrounding these lakes and seas.

The discovery of similarities between Titan and Earth reveals that the Saturn and its moons are more hospital to life than other planets in the solar system.

The Cassini–Huygens mission is a joint experiment between NASA, Italian Space Agency (ASI), and the European Space Agency (ESA) was launched in 2004. The mission was to study the planet Saturn and its system, including its rings and natural satellites.