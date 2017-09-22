NASA’s OSIRIS-REx will use our planet’s gravity assist to pick up speed on its way to explore an asteroid

Cape Canaveral,Sept22:A spaceship will swing by Earth on Friday and use our planet’s gravity to help it pick up speed on its way to explore an asteroid.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx will fly about 11,000 miles (17,000 kilometers) above Antarctica at 12:52 p.m. ET.

The maneuver, called an Earth gravity assist, will point the spacecraft in the right direction to match Asteroid Bennu’s path and speed, NASA said in a statement.

“The Earth gravity assist is a clever way to move the spacecraft onto Bennu’s orbital plane using Earth’s own gravity instead of expending fuel,” the mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, said in the statement.

While OSIRIS-REx is making its flyby, mission scientists at the University of Arizona will test its instruments and use the spacecraft’s camera to take pictures of the Earth and moon.