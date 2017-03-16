NASA’s Van Allen probes uncovers ‘relativistic’ electrons in radiation belts

Washington D.C. , Mar. 16: Earth’s radiation belts, two doughnut-shaped regions of charged particles encircling our planet,were discovered more than 50 years ago, but their behaviour is still not completely understood.

Scientists discovered that our planet is surrounded by two doughnut-shaped regions of charged particles, most of which originated as solar wind and got trapped in our magnetic field.

Now, new observations from NASA’s Van Allen Probes mission show that the fastest, most energetic electrons in the inner radiation belt are

not present as much of the time as previously thought.

The results show that there typically isn’t as much radiation in the inner belt as previously assumed, which is good news for spacecraft

flying in the region.

Past space missions have not been able to distinguish electrons from high-energy protons in the inner radiation belt. But by using a special instrument, the Magnetic Electron and Ion Spectrometer (MagEIS) on the Van Allen Probes, the scientists could look at the particles separately for the first time. They found that there are usually none of these super-fast electrons, known as relativistic electrons, in the inner belt, contrary to what scientists expected.

“We’ve known for a long time that there are these really energetic protons in there, which can contaminate the measurements, but we’ve never had a good way to remove them from the measurements until now,” said lead author Seth Claudepierre.

Of the two radiation belts, scientists have long understood the outer belt to be the rowdy one. During intense geomagnetic storms, when charged particles from the sun hurtle across the solar system, the outer radiation belt pulsates dramatically, growing and shrinking in response to the pressure of the solar particles and magnetic field.

Meanwhile, the inner belt maintains a steady position above Earth’s surface. The new results, however, show the composition of the inner

belt isn’t as constant as scientists had assumed.

Ordinarily, the inner belt is composed of high-energy protons and low-energy electrons. However, after a very strong geomagnetic storm

in June 2015, relativistic electrons were pushed deep into the inner belt.

The findings were visible because of the way MagEIS was designed. The instrument creates its own internal magnetic field, which allows it to sort particles based on their charge and energy. By separating the electrons from the protons, the scientists could understand which

particles were contributing to the population of particles in the

inner belt.

“When we carefully process the data and remove the contamination, we can see things that we’ve never been able to see before,” said Claudepierre. “These results are totally changing the way we think about the radiation belt at these energies.”

Given the rarity of the storms, which can inject relativistic electrons into the inner belt, the scientists now understand there to typically be lower levels of radiation there a result that has implications for spacecraft flying in the region. Knowing exactly how much radiation is present may enable scientists and engineers to design lighter and cheaper satellites tailored to withstand the less

intense radiation levels they’ll encounter.

In addition to providing a new outlook on spacecraft design, the findings open a new realm for scientists to study next.

The results are presented in the Journal of Geophysical Research. (ANI)