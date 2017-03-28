Nashik Police busted a striptease party at Igatpuri area

Nashik, March28:The Nashik Police busted a striptease party being held a posh bungalow in Igatpuri area of the city and held nearly a dozen men, women. Some of the people held by the police are said to be related to top IAS, IPS officers of the state

Reports say the police raided the Igatpuri bungalow late on Sunday after neighbours complained of loud music.

Late on Sunday (March 26), police received a complaint about loud music being played at a bungalow in Igatpuri area.

On the basis of the complaint, a police team raided Mystic Villa. Cops held 13 people in the raid.

As the police team arrived, some of the women were seen rushing inside rooms to dress up.

The police also recovered liquor bottles from the party site. Blood samples of those held have been sent to laboratory to establish if narcotics was also served at the party.

Some of those held are said to be related to top IAS, IPS officers of Maharashtra.

According to some media reports, a car with a yellow beacon light was also found parked inside the bungalow.

Further investigation revealed that the organisers of the party had ‘booked’ the girls online.