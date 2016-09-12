Nataraja idol worth Rs. 1.8 crore seized from India-Nepal border

LUCKNOW,Sept12: A person was on Sunday arrested with a Nataraja idol worth Rs 1.8 crore from India-Nepal border near Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

It is reported that the idol was being smuggled from Kathmandu. A joint team of SSB and state police arrested the person from Sujauli village.

Nataraja (The King of Dance) is a depiction of Lord Shiva as the cosmic dancer who performs his divine dance (called Tandavam) to destroy a weary universe and prepare for its renewal, by the god Brahma, who starts the process of creation.