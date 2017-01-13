Natarajan Chandrasekaran expresses responsibility of holding Tata Group together

Mumbai, Jan 13: Expressing his thanks to the Board of Tata Sons and Interim Chairman Ratan Tata for appointing him Executive Chairman of the Tata Group’s holding company, Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Thursday said he would grow into the onerous responsibility of “holding the Group together”.

“I am honoured and also overwhelmed to be appointed chairman. This position requires several leadership qualities, and compassion, and I feel I will grow into this role over a period of time,” Chandrasekharan told reporters here following the official announcement naming him the new Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

“I have resposibility of holding the Group together…its three-tier structure. The phenomenal work that Tata Trusts have done over a century in contributing to society.”

“Tata Sons, which has pioneered the businesses and stood by the operating companies through good times and bad…we all have a role to play,” he said.

“I have the responsibility not only to drive business performance, but also to create shareholder value, which is fundamental, in line with the ethos and values the Group is known for,” he added.

Chandrasekharan, who has been with the Tatas for over 30 years described as “historic” the group that has pioneered many businesses and has upheld the “highest value and ethics” in running these.

