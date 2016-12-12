NatGeo photo of solo polar bear without snow paints grave picture of climate

London,Dec12:National Geographic today announced the winland, show our planet’s precarious situation. But many entries also showed the magic of the natural world we haven’t yet lost.2016 Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Coming away with an honorable mention in the “Environmental Issues” category is a solemn photo of a polar bear resting on a rocky shore off the Barter Islands in Alaska. The photographer Patty Waymire noted “there is no snow when, at this time of year, there should be.”

“The locals in Kaktovik noted that it’s been an unseasonably warm winter, and that the ice will be late in forming this year” she said. “This will have an impact on the local polar bear population when it comes time to hunt seals for their food in the winter months.”

Sea ice in the Arctic and Antarctica is at record lows. Recent findings by climate scientists found that a portion of sea ice roughly the size of India has melted as worldwide temperatures rise.

Several of this year’s winning photos, such as glimpses of wildfires in Europe and pollution in Greenland, show our planet’s precarious situation. But many entries also showed the magic of the natural world we haven’t yet lost.

“I captured this image during the migration of the sardines along the wild coast of South Africa. Natural predation, sardines are preyed upon by cape gannet birds and common dolphins. The hunt begins with common dolphins that have developed special hunting techniques. With remarkable eyesight, the gannets follow the dolphins before diving in a free fall from 30 to 40 meters high, piercing the surface of the water head first at a speed of 80km/h to get their fill of sardines.” (Greg LeCoeur/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

“These polar bear remains have been discovered at one of the islands of northern Svalbard, Norway. We do not know whether the bear died from starving or aging, but more likely if we see the good teeth status, it was from starving. They say nowadays that such remains are found very often, as global warming and the ice situation influence the polar bear population.” (Vadim Balakin/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)