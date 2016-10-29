Nation mourns on the death of great Indian Brave hearts in cross-border firing

Dehradun,October 29: Nation and family mourned as the mortal remains of Rifleman Sandeep Singh Rawat, who lost his life in an operation to thwart cross-border infiltration, arrived at his home on Saturday.

The braveheart was part of a team that had intercepted and engaged a group of infiltrating terrorists along the LoC in the frontline Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Pakistani troops pounded BoPs and hamlets along International Borderline in Kathua, Hiranagar sectors (Kathua), R S Pura and Arnia sectors (Jammu) and Samba sector, they also targeted forward Indian posts and villages along the LoC in Krishnagati, Balakote and Mankote sectors (Poonch) and Sunderbani sector (Rajouri).

Ever since the Indian Army on September 29th carried out surgical strikes targeting terror launch pads in PoK, ceasefire violations are a daily norm along the LoC and five Indians, including four security personnel, have been killed and 34 injured since.

On October 21st, the BSF killed seven Pakistan Rangers and a terrorist in Kathua and on October 25, around three Pakistani Army personnel were reportedly killed in retaliatory firing by Indian troops in the Noushera sector of Rajouri district

On Friday, A BSF head constable was killed and seven civilians injured as Pakistan Rangers on Thursday continued firing mortar shells and small arms in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, while the Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani, Mendhar and KG sectors.

On Saturday, in an encounter close to the Line of Control in Machhal sector, an Indian Army soldier lost his life and a terrorist was also neutralised.

Multiple ceasefire violations have been reported along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)