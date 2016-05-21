Nation remembers Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

New Delhi, May 21: Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was today remembered on his 25th death anniversary, with several leaders paying homage at his memorial here.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, the late leader’s wife and Congress President Sonia Gandhi accompanied by son and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law Robert Vadra paid tributes to the late leader at his memorial, Veer Bhumi.

Senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Sushil Kumar Shinde, PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit and DPCC President Ajay Maken, among others, also paid tributes to the former PM.

Rajiv Gandhi, who was the sixth Prime Minister of India, was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu during a poll campaign.