National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton’ to release mid next-year

Mumbai, Nov 22: Newton starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao will release mid next-year, director Amit Masurkar has confirmed.

Masurkar, who was present at the 10th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar to seek post-production funds for Newton, told PTI “The film’s final edits have been done and we’re currently working on sound design and music and it would probably be done by January. We’re planning to release the film mid next- year.”

The director, who rose to fame after helming 2014 film Sulemani Keeda, believes that only Rajkummar could have done justice to the character.

“I thought of Rajkummar because the character was somebody, for which I needed a person, who could pull of a huge range. Plus I needed an actor of his age. The amount of energy he could send to the role I couldn’t think of anybody else.

“Raj is extremely dedicated guy. He is with you one hundred per cent. And, I would love to work with him in more films,” he said.

The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and actress Anjali Patil in the lead role, is about rookie clerk on election duty in a conflict-ridden jungle of Central India, who tries his best to conduct free and fair voting.

Besides the film stars Masurkar has taken a lot of local talent in the movie. “There are a lot of non-actors and local actors from Chattisgarh, who have never acted in the films before,” he said.

The filmmaker believes the movie will be a visual treat for audience as it has been shot in the naxal area.

“Visually the film is going to be extremely special because it is shot in naxalites area. We have never seen anything that close on the big screen before”.

“It’s very difficult to shoot a film which is about one day in a jungle, where you have no control over light. You have to shoot a particular scene exactly at that time. So, you have to maintain continuity.”

The director says despite all the challenges he has been successful in completing the film because he had a great cast, who supported him throughout.