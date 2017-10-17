National Ayurveda Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi today

New Delhi, October 17: The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) would be inaugurated on the ‘Ayurveda Day’ in Delhi on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, around 1,500 participants from across the country are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.also, the Ayurvedic Standard Treatment Guidelines developed by AYUSH ministry will also be released.

Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State for AYUSH stated that the main aim of AIIA to inaugurate the traditional Ayurveda with new diagnostic tools and technology.

The total campus of AIIA is set up with an area of 10.015 acres with a budget of Rs 157 crore. also, the Institute of hospital block includes neurological and degenerative disease care unit rheumatology and musculoskeletal care unit, diabetes and metabolic/allergic disorders care unit, Yoga, Panchakarma clinic, Kriya Kalpa, diabetic retinopathy clinic and infertility clinic. It also has pathology, biochemistry, microbiology and radiology laboratories and diagnosis facilities.

The Campus also started the Post Graduate programme (MD/MS) in Ayurveda at AIIA from the academic session 2016-17 and the Ph.D. courses started from the session 2017-18.