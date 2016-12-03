National Capital woke up to less fog on Saturday

New Delhi, Dec 3 : The moderate fog on Saturday morning brought relief to the people of the national capital, who were witnessing dense fog for the last three day.

“The visibility at 5.30 a.m. was 500 metres in Palam which at 8.30 a.m., improved to 1,000 metres. The visibility in other parts at 5.30 a.m. was 1,000 meters,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 98 per cent.

The weather office forecast clear sky in the day ahead and maximum temperature was expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

–IANS