National Capital woke up to less fog on Saturday

December 3, 2016 | By :
Delhi fog: Ban on construction work, trucks entering Delhi-NCR areas lifted.

New Delhi, Dec 3 : The moderate fog on Saturday morning brought relief to the people of the national capital, who were witnessing dense fog for the last three day.

“The visibility at 5.30 a.m. was 500 metres in Palam which at 8.30 a.m., improved to 1,000 metres. The visibility in other parts at 5.30 a.m. was 1,000 meters,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 98 per cent.

The weather office forecast clear sky in the day ahead and maximum temperature was expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
This porn star turned actress got her seat in Madame Tussauds museum
Jignesh Mevani was satisfied with the turnout at ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’
‘Yuva Hunkar’: Jignesh Mewani’s  rally underway in Parliament Street
Flights, trains delayed as dense fog continues in Delhi
Delhi to witness dense fog for three more days
Dense fog in Delhi hits flight, train services
Top