National Doctors’ Day : Meet Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, an eminent physician, a philanthropist and one of the greatest reformists that the country has ever known

She dared to boldly go, where no woman had gone before. Her life is a saga of a relentless battle against dogmas, illiteracy ignorance and superstition that clouded the lives of Indian women in the 19th century. Meet Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, an eminent physician, a philanthropist and one of the greatest reformists that the country has ever known.

Born on 3oth July 1886 ,in the erstwhile princely state of Puddukottai, Muthlaksmi was determined to create her own destiny. Since childhood, she displayed strong inclinations for academics and pursuit of knowledge unlike girls of her peer group.

She was a brilliant student and partly home schooled. After passing her matriculation, she stunned the ultra-orthodox society by seeking admission in the local college. Bowing to social pressures, the authorities refused to admit her despite her excellent marks. Thanks to the timely intervention of Martanda Bhairava Thondaman, the fairly liberal ruler of Pudukkottai, the college authorities relented.

Tearing down a male bastion, Muthulakshmi became the first woman in Pudukottai to enter the portals of a men’s college for higher studies. After completing her intermediate, she created another record, by gaining admission into the Madras Medical College. In 1912 Muthulakshmi became the first woman medical graduate of India and also the first woman House Surgeon in the Government Maternity and Ophthalmic Hospital, Madras.

Muthulakshmi pursued her higher studies in Britain. Later, upon a request by the Women’s Indian Association (WTA) to enter the Madras Legislative Council she quit her practice to enter politics. Having been elected the deputy president uncontested, Muthulakshmi determined to ameliorate the condition of women in society. She helped raise the minimum age for marriage for girls.

At 28 she set an example by entering into an inter-caste marriage with Dr Sundar Reddy. To curb human trafficking, she pushed the Council to pass the crucial Immoral Traffic Control Act. She also targeted other existing social evils. Though her father was an educationist her mother was a former devdasi. Hence young Muthulakshmi could very well empathise with her mother’s agony and suffering.

This propelled her to get a law on abolishing devdasi system passed and enforced. Initially she accommodated destitutes -who had quit the obnoxious practice- in her home in the upmarket locality of Adyar, Madras. The shelter was later expanded and renamed Avvai Home.

Today, the establishment encompasses a primary school, a secondary school, a higher secondary school besides a teachers’ training Institution. Once meant for devadasis, its doors are now open to all forsaken women.

Deeply traumatized by the death of her sibling who succumbed to cancer Muthulakshmi set up the Adyar Cancer Institute in 1954- the first of its kind in South India in that era. Today it has blossomed into a sprawling, 450–bedded specialty hospital.

It also houses a research division, a Preventive Oncology department; besides the Dr Muthulakshmi College of Oncologic Sciences.In recognition of her humanitarian services the Government of India conferred upon Dr Muthulakshmi the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 1956.

For most of her life Muthulakshmi continued to draw inspiration from stalwarts like Sarojini Naidu and Dr Anni Besant who became her acquaintances during her college days. Like them she too was imbued with the idea of social reforms and welfare of the masses

A glorious chapter came to an end with the demise of Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy in 1968. But her life will be a guiding beacon for all those who are dedicated to the welfare of the masses.