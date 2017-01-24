National Girl Child Day: Reject discrimination against the girl child says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the promotion of gender equality and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child.

The Prime Minister, who initiated the gender awareness campaign “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, said this in a tweet marking the occassion of National Girl Child Day.

“National Girl Child Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose excellence in many fields makes us proud,” Modi said in a tweet.

He said that it was imperative to reject discrimination against the girl child and ensure equal opportunities for them.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to challenging stereotypes based on gender and promote sensitisation as well as equality,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

–IANS