National Green Tribunal likely to make odd-even scheme to a near permanent feature for all areas in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, November 11: After days long discussions and arguments, the National Green Tribunal is about to make the odd-even scheme to a near permanent feature for all the areas in and around Delhi-NCR.

As a remedy to prevent the pollution, the Green Tribunal on Saturday had ordered the Delhi Government to implement an automatic system in which the odd-even scheme would be activated whenever the PM2.5 level is crossed 300 µg/m3 across a 48-hour period.

The scheme would be made permanent not only in just Delhi but also in all of the National Capital Region which include Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Muzaffarnagar.

It is said that the even-odd scheme is likely to have major changes in the entire transport system.

If PMO10 level crosses 500 µg/m3 or PM2.5 level crosses 300 µg/m3, the odd-even scheme shall be imposed, ordered the National Green Tribunal. NGT order says that the system shall be implemented automatically when the pollution level remains high over a 48 period.

The seriousness of the order depends on the figures. As per the standards of the Indian government, it is 60 µg/m3. The safe limit for PM2.5 on the basis of the Indian government’s standards is 60 µg/m3. And, it has been over 1000 µg/m3 in the last few days. Usually, it is PM2.5 levels in Delhi while in winter and is also well in excess of 300 µg/m3 in many parts of the city.

Further, the National Green Tribunal ordered the neighbouring state governments not to wait for a crisis to affect the safety or air quality, to implement measures to prevent it.

On Friday the National Green Tribunal had questioned the Delhi government’s declaration that the odd-even scheme would be implemented from Monday. The decision of the Delhi government was criticised severely. The Tribunal asked where was the government till the situation became worst.