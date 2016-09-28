National Human Rights Commission sends notice to MP over malnutrition deaths

Bhopal, Sep 28 : The National Human Rights Commission sent a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday for 116 children’s deaths from malnutrition.

The commission said that the District Health Officer has verbally confirmed that in the last five months, 116 children have died in three development blocks of Sheopur district.

The commission in its notice said that not taking care of the health of children is a violation of human rights and it is the duty of the state government to provide a nutritious and balanced diet to lactating women and young children.

While the nutrition and rehabilitation centres are overcrowded, the condition of doctors and clinics is worrisome. Children suffering from malnutrition are sleeping on the floor in hospitals as there are not sufficient beds and have to wait for a long time for doctors to arrive, the commission said.

The absence of basic amenities and the fear of infections spreading due to overcrowding in hospitals were also some of the concerns raised.

The commission has given the chief secretary four weeks to reply to the notice.