A national-level athlete From Delhi Arrested For Killing a Man

New Delhi, Sep 30: A national-level athlete, who was on the run for over a year after allegedly killing a man, has been arrested from Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan area, police said on Thursday.

Deepak, 29, was arrested from outside his house in Jharoda Kalan after police received information about his whereabouts, the police said.

“Last year, Amit was shot dead by three men, including Deepak, in Kanjhawla after he demanded the return of a loan to Deepak’s friend. The other two accused were arrested last year, but Deepak had been on the run since May last year,” senior police office Surender Kumar said.

Deepak was a shot put athlete who had participated twice in national-level competitions.

According to the police Deepak has confessed to killing Amit, and even said that he had wanted to become a famous gangster.