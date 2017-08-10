National level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma passes away in a freak electrocuting incident at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi

Ranchi,August 10:In an unfortunate accident, national level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma died in a freak incident at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday. Reports claimed that he was electrocuted due to a short circuit at the inundated stadium building which also houses the office of the Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA).

The 25-year-old was spotted by locals lying unconscious and was taken to the nearby Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Terming the incident very unfortunate state Wrestling Association president Bhola Nath Singh told the Pioneer that they have announced Rs one lakh interim relief to the bereaved family. The association will also give Rs 10,000 every month to the family till one of Kumar’s four sisters gets a job.

Vishal ​was the lone earning member in his family of six members with three unmarried sisters. He started his wrestling career in 2005 and he stood fourth in the last senior national wrestling championship.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I don’t know why he went to the office which is sunk in deep waters. The situation of the stadium is pathetic and the building is in ruins. We have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government for the kin of Kumar,” said Singh.

The indoor stadium, built in 1978, has been flooded with rainwater since the beginning of monsoon. It’s condition is said to be worsened in the past couple of weeks due to heavy rains.