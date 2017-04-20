National Panthers Party condemns BJP MLA Chandra Prakash Ganga's comment on stone pelters.

New Delhi, April 20: Condemning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chandra Prakash Ganga‘s controversial statement that bullets are the only way to deal with stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Panthers Party (NPP) on Thursday said remarks like these are unfortunate and unacceptable, adding one should go as per law and order before using such words.

“Such use of words by a minister belonging to Jammu and Kashmir government is very unfortunate and unacceptable in the philosophy of the democracy. If you have a problem with something then take the help of law and order but such statements are condemnable,” NPP leader Bhim Singh told ANI.

Ganga has triggered a massive row by saying that bullets are the only way to deal with stone pelters in the Valley. “They (Protesters) are traitors, whether they have come from Pakistan or they live here. All these forces who are “anti-national” could be made to mend their ways by use of bullets,” Ganga is heard saying in a video that has gone viral despite a ban on social websites.

“There is only one remedy and that is bullets. They want freedom from what?” he questioned. Ganga accused National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah of calling the stone pelters as ‘patriots’. “They should be ashamed. We want peace, brotherhood and harmony. We will not let these ill elements affect the atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. He added that if not bullets, they should be handed over to a severe punishment.

“Take my word that next time these youth won’t throw stones. Till these people are handled in a right way they won’t give up their evil acts. Once they are taught a lesson only then will they fall in line,” Ganga said. The statement from the BJP leader comes at a time when there is outrage in Kashmir over a video clip in which a youth is seen tied to the front of an army jeep as a “human shield” against stone-pelting. For the past one week, several videos have appeared on the social networking sites in which Kashmiri youth are seen being beaten by the forces.

The controversial video has surfaced at a time when the BJP-PDP Government is facing criticism in the Valley over the deteriorating situation and the cases of human rights violations by the forces that are coming to the fore. (ANI)