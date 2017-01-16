National Security Advisor Ajit Doval may attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

New Delhi, Jan 16: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval may travel to Washington, DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President on January 20.

There is no tradition of the Indian government sending its nominee to attend the inauguration of a US President, however, new conventions may evolve in view of the improved ties between India and the US.

Trump’s NSA-designate Michael Flynn had telephoned Doval a month ago after which Doval visited Washington and met Flynn.

The Trump team has invited leaders of several nations, whom Trump considers important to his scheme of things, to attend his inauguration.

These nations include Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Australia.