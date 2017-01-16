National Security Advisor Ajit Doval may attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

January 16, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, Jan 16: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval may travel to Washington, DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President on January 20.

There is no tradition of the Indian government sending its nominee to attend the inauguration of a US President, however, new conventions may evolve in view of the improved ties between India and the US.

Trump’s NSA-designate Michael Flynn had telephoned Doval a month ago after which Doval visited Washington and met Flynn.

The Trump team has invited leaders of several nations, whom Trump considers important to his scheme of things, to attend his inauguration.
These nations include Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump
Top