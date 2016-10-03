National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan have spoken over the phone and agreed to reduce tensions on the LoC

New Delhi, Oct 03: The National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan have spoken over the phone and agreed to reduce tensions on the Line of Control, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Monday as tensions soared high between the two nations after India’s surgical strikes.

Aziz confirmed that a contact was established between India’s NSA Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart Nasir Janjua after recent tension between the two countries on the LoC.

Aziz said they agreed to reduce tensions on LoC.

“Pakistan wants to reduce tensions on LoC and focus on Kashmir,” Geo News quoted Aziz as saying.

He said that India wants to divert world’s attention from Kashmir by escalating tensions.

Last week, the Indian Army said it had carried out surgical strikes on multiple terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists waiting to sneak into India.

The surgical strikes came days after Pakistani terrorists had attacked an army camp in Kashmir’s Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

Pakistan has denied that the surgical strikes took place on Thursday, calling it “cross-border” firing.

Talking about Sharif’s recent visit to the United States, Aziz said that the prime minister had explained to the world leaders that incidents of border tensions would continue between both countries without the resolution of Kashmir dispute.