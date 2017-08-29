National Sports Day celebrates Dhyan Chand endeavour

New Delhi,August29:National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29, the birthday of Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest field hockey players of all time. Dhyan Chand won gold medals for India in Olympics in the years 1928,1932 and 1936. On this day, matches are organised between different Indian hockey teams at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

National Sports Awards such as Arjuna and Khel Ratna are conferred on selected athletes by the President of India every year, on this day.

The National Hockey stadium in Delhi was renamed as Dhyan Chand National Stadium in 2002. The National Sports Day celebrations are a commemoration of his achievements. The day is also known as Rashtriya Khel Divas. The Major Dyanchand Awards conferred on athletes is the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India.

Recently there has been a controversy brewing with sportspeople demanding Bharat Ratna for the hockey player. Recently, the Sports Ministry had written to the Prime Minister’s office, requesting that Bharat Ratna be bestowed upon the highly revered hockey legend. Known as ‘The Wizard’ in the world of hockey, Dhyan Chand scored more than 400 goals during his international career. Dhyan Chand had joined the Indian army at the age of 16 and retired with the rank of a Major in 1956.

In honor of the sportsman, residents of Vienna, have set up a statue of Dhyan Chand with four hands and four sticks. Dhyan Chand’s autobiography ‘Goal’ was published in 1952. Dhayanchand passed away on December 3, 1979. Major Dhyan Chand’s Contribution to Hockey ‘Unmatched’, Says PM Modi

During his recent Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the youth to get out of their homes and play on the ground. Praising Dhyan Chand and his achievements, Modi said that he should be an inspiration to the young. During his address, Modi also informed that the government is launching a Sports Talent Search Portal, an initiative of Sports Minister Vijay Goel to find out sporting talent in the country.

He had said, “Any talented child, who has an achievement in sports, can upload his bio data or video on this portal. The Ministry of Sports will impart training to selected emerging players. The Ministry is launching the portal tomorrow.” For the first time, U-17 FIFA World Cup will be held in India later this year