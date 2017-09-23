National still hasn’t managed to muster up enough votes :Jacinda Ardern and Bill English tussle it out in NZ election

Auckland,Sept23:With a third of the vote counted, things are looking good for National.

It’s sitting on 46.4 percent, with Labour on 35.9, NZ First on 7.2 and Greens on 6.2, and the latest Newshub update brought cheers from those at National’s HQ.

By seat count, National still hasn’t managed to muster up enough to govern alone. Even with ACT’s help, it’s still only got 58 seats out of the 61 needed for a majority.

It’ll need NZ First’s help to make it over the line – but the same goes for the Labour-Greens coalition.

Mr Peters has repeatedly said he’ll be negotiating with who he wants to, not which party gets the most votes first.