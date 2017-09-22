National Voice news channel’s journalist and cameraman killed in car accident in Unnao

Unnao/Uttar Pradesh, September 22: National Voice news channel’s journalist and cameraman were killedon Thursday, in Uttar Pradesh`s Unnao district.

According to reports, the Accident took place late Thursday night at the Purwa road in Unnao district while a car hit their bike.

National Voice news channel’s camera person Ranvijay died on the spot, while journalist Aashu Tiwari was rushed to the Lucknow Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.