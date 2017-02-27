Nationalists threatened Kargil Martyr’s daughter; Just for opposing them

New Delhi, Feb 27: Gurmehar Kaur, the Delhi University student, whose social media campaign against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) recently went viral, alleged on Sunday to she have received “rape threats”.

A student of Delhi’s Lady Sri Ram Ram College, Gurmehar Kaur, the daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, says that she has attracted a salvo of hate messages over her stand on the issue.

“I have been getting a lot of threats on social medias. I think it is very terrifying when people threaten you with violence or with rape,” –Gurmehar Kaur told on NDTV

“When you open the profile picture that I changed in Facebook, you keep seeing there are people threatening me and calling me an anti-nationalist. Giving rape threats “in the name of nationalism” is not right Gurmehar Kaur added.

Her comments received widespread support including from Delhi chief minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“Just listen to this. This is Bhartiya Janata Praty. They will destroy our country. Everyone must raise voice against their goondaism,” he tweeted while sharing her statement.

Don’t call me a Martyrs daughter if that bothers you. I never claimed anything otherwise. You can call me Gurmehar. — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) February 26, 2017

After the Delhi University North Campus clash, Gurmehar Kaur had changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP”.

Respond to Gurmehar Kaur’s remarks, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) National spokesperson, Saket Bahuguna said, “Wherever we see that the integrity of our country is at stake, ABVP will protest.”

The messages of solidarity and criticism Gurmehar Kaur’s post were also accompanied by a torrent of ugly abuse. This post has been shared nearly 3,000 times and received more than 1,000 comments within 4 days.

Delhi University’s Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP workers. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’ which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.