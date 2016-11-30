Natural cleanser mustard oil can improve your looks

New Delhi, November 30: It acts as a natural cleanser and helps to whiten teeth as well. Reach out for mustard oil to look your best, says an expert.

Dermatologist Pragya Gupta, who is a specialist advisor for P Mark Mustard Oil, shares a few benefits of the oil:

* It works wonders on the skin as a natural cleanser. It can be used as a make-up remover as well, making sure that it doesn’t clog pores. This helps the skin to get cleansed naturally within minutes.

* Mustard oil is considered one of the best natural ingredients for brushing and when applied with lemon drops and a bit of salt, it makes your teeth shine and become stronger.

* Think about the condition of your hair after you get them styled using chemical based hair products. The adverse effects on one’s hair after those curls and buns can be managed well with a massage of hot mustard oil. It provides adequate nutrients to the hair and prevents situations like frizziness and hair fall.

* In case of acne and rashes, apply a few drops of mustard oil for 10-15 minutes daily. It keeps the skin healthy and glowing.

* Massaging mustard oil on your face regularly can help reduce tan and lighten dark spots and pigmentation. Make a face mask by mixing mustard oil with besan or gram flour, one teaspoon of curd and a few drops of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients well and apply it on your face and neck. Wash your face after 10 to 15 minutes and try applying the face mask at least thrice a week for best results.

* Dry patchy skin is a common problem that we all face during harsh winter season. One can apply a few drops of mustard oil and rub it along the face. Let it remain for a few minutes before washing it in water. The skin becomes smooth. IANS