Natural snowball phenomenon at Gulf of Ob in Siberia

MOSCOW,Nov7: Thousands of natural snowballs have been formed on an 18-km stretch of a beach in the Gulf of Ob in northwest Siberia, puzzling the local people.

A part of the coast was covered in the icy spheres. The sculptural shapes range from the size of a tennis ball to almost 1 metre across.

They result from a rare environmental process where small pieces of ice form, are rolled by wind and water, and end up as giant snowballs.

Locals in the village of Nyda, which lies on the Yamal Peninsula just above the Arctic Circle, say they have never seen anything like this before, the BBC reported.