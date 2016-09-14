Navjot Sidhu resigned from BJP because of propaganda and baseless allegations against him, says wife Navjot Kaur

Chandigarh, September 14: Former Rajya Sabha MP Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur on Wednesday said that the crickter-turned politician officially resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as some people were indulging in propaganda by levelling baseless allegations against him.

“He thought when he resigned from the Rajya Sabha it would be assumed that he has resigned from the BJP as well. But the people were spreading wrong messages on social media and were purposely creating propaganda on social media that he has been sent from the BJP or RSS to spoil the whole system and support the Akali Dal. So, it became necessary to resign formally from the BJP,” said Navjot.

When asked about her political plans and whether she would enter into an alliance with the Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Punjabassembly polls scheduled next year, the MLA from Amritsar (East) categorically denied working with them in future, adding that she would prefer to work only with those having a great vision for the state.

“Whoever will be in favour of Punjab, I will be in favour of that system. Otherwise I prefer not to be a part of any system and pursue my medical career or start an NGO. I will be a part of the system only if I will see that a party will be able to handle Punjab and comes up with a great vision,” she said.

Sidhu officially resigned from the BJP earlier today. The move came after Navjot Kaur lashed out at the BJP-SAD regime in Punjab while accusing them of not letting her work in her constituency and continuously interfering in her work.

“Whenever I have told Badal ji that the administration is interfering in my work then he said no this can’t happen with a lady. With a lot of efforts, I got money for my constituency at the end of the term. When I tried to spend the money in small villages where there is no roads then the administration got a call from higher authority. They were asked to move out of the place and were told that the MLA is here and you don’t have to stand with her,” she said.

“If the MLA is doing something wrong then they should be questioned. If I am doing some anti-party activity then I should be questioned. Why the administrators are being stopped to work as per my orders? Is this a way to treat an MLA?” she asked.

Earlier in mid-July, Sidhu resigned from Upper House of Parliament after he was asked by the BJPto stay away from poll-bound Punjab.

He had been upset since the BJP decided not to field him from Amritsar, a seat he had held for 10 years, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP fielded Arun Jaitley, who lost to Congress’ Amrinder Singh in the polls.

Earlier this month, Sidhu formally launched a new political party ‘Awaaz-e-Punjab’, which will possibly contest the Punjab assembly elections next year.

The cricketer-turned-politician has invited “like-minded” people to join hands with him.

The launch of the new party came days after speculations that Sidhu would join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, his bargain for the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls did not go well with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

