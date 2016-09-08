Navjot Singh Sidhu begins new political innings, launches`Awaaz-e-Punjab’

Chandigarh, Sep 08: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday formally announced a new political front ‘Awaaz-e-Punjab’, ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections.

The former Rajya Sabha member had on September 2 floated the new political front online.

Addressing the media, former Bharatiya Janata Party member said the aim of `Awaaz-e-Punjab` is to make Punjab, the most debt-ridden state, prosper.

`Awaaz-e-Punjab` is the resurrection and redemption of Punjab which is in dire strait, said Sidhu in Chandigarh.

Other members of the new front include former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh, a legislator of Punjab’s ruling Shiromani Akali Dal, and two independent legislators, Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjeet Singh Bains.

Pargat Singh was last month suspended from the Akali Dal for “anti-party” activities.

Sidhu had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on July 18, fuelling speculation that he may join the AAP.

The Bains brothers, who had fallen out with the Akali Dal top leadership three years ago, have significant influence in Ludhiana district.

Elections to 117 Assembly seats are likely to be held in January or early February next year.