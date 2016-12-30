Navjot Singh Sidhu is Congress’s CM face for Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

December 30, 2016 | By :
Navjot Singh Sidhu missing from Congress fourth list too.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Navjot Singh Sidhu is Cong’s CM face in Punjab, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and added that AAP had offered Sidhu the deputy CM’s chair, but he refused.

Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, said Sidhu has been telling people that one of the reasons the couple didn’t join AAP was because the party refused tickets to their ‘favourites’ named by her husband, a former BJP MP.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu is the likely Congress candidate from Amritsar (East) Assembly constituency. After failure of talks with AAP, the couple, who quit BJP this year, had claimed they had not demanded any ticket from the party.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Kejriwal Vs BJP | AAP to move supreme court on sealing drive ban
Top