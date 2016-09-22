Navjot Singh Sidhu quit the Kapil Sharma Show to concentrate in politics

Mumbai,Sept22:The sets of The Kapil Sharma Show will no more echo with the iconic laughter of Navjot Singh Sidhu after September. Sadly, the ‘guru’ of laughter has quit the show! Though there have been speculation for a while, about the heart of the show, Sidhu, leaving it. While we kept our fingers crossed, the heartbreaking news was confirmed by Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur to Bollywoodlife.com.

Apparently, Sidhu took the decision, in the light of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Sidhu, the former MP, is planning to return to politics with a bang. We hear, the former cricketer turned politician will reach Amritsar on October 1 to begin the campaign for his party, Awaz-e-Punjab.

Navjot Kaur said, “Sidhu will now completely focus on Punjab politics. And that is why he has recorded all the shows till 30th September and has already said goodbye to the cast.” Sources in Awaaz-e-Punjab also claimed that Sidhu is returning to Punjab politics full throttle, now that his contractual obligations with the hit comedy show end in September.

It is quite understandable that the team of Kapil Sharma is like a family, who have fought several odds, overcame an ugly public spat with an entire channel, and still managed to move ahead with a loud laugh, and even leaving the viewers laughing. A major share of all the giggles went to Sidhu and his signature style of humour and shayaris. After a successful innings on the cricket field between 1983 and 1999, Sidhu retired but kept the association with the game as a commentator. However, he became a household name for the current generation with The Kapil Sharma Show. And now with his adieu, not just The Kapil Sharma Show, but even the small screen will fall silent, at least for sometime. Sidhu’s absence on that big leather chair will be missed, for nobody can replace him. Remember how Mika Singh tried to do that on the rival show but failed miserably? Such is the aura of Sidhu. We already miss him and his “Oh guru, ho jaa shuru!”

We wish him good luck for his second innings in politics, though.