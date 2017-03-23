Navjot Singh Sidhu says what he does on TV is nobody’s business

Amritsar, March23:Justifying his stand on doing television shows, Punjab local government minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that what he did from 7pm to 6am should not be anybody’s business. Sidhu was speaking to media persons while on his maiden visit to Amritsar after assuming charge of his ministry, when he said he would continue to do TV shows for livelihood.

Taking a jibe at those raising questions, Sidhu said, “Should I run a transport company like Sukhbir Badal? Should I indulge in corruption? A lawyer practices law and even Manpreet Singh Badal has said that a farmer will always do farming. If Sidhu does TV shows, why should anyone have a problem?”

The issue of Sidhu doing TV shows came to the fore after Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh sent a query to advocate general Atul Nanda, asking whether it was right for a minister to do so.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that he did not ply buses at the cost of Punjab Roadways or indulged in any “dandha” (business), as was done by the previous SAD-BJP government. “Navjot Singh Sidhu does honest work, which has always flourished,” he quipped.

Terming the Congress’s win in Punjab assembly elections as victory of religion, Sidhu added, “People had very wisely exercised their right to franchise in this ‘dharam yudh’. Present politics is of hope and faith.”

Mentioning his successive victories as MP and MLA, Sidhu claimed that he failed to understand why there were ifs and buts “if I have not lost any election”. In a democracy, there is always people’s government and not a family’s government, he added.

Wife to be PA sans salary

Amritsar East ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who is also the wife of Punjab local government minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, is ready to play the role of her husband’s personal assistant (PA) without salary. Talking to mediapersons in Amritsar on Wednesday, she said, “Navjot has got a big responsibility, a big ministry. My role will be to understand the department and help him since ministers get busy and their constituency gets ignored, which eventually leads to anti-incumbency since minister don’t pay attention to their constituency. I will make sure that I continue to monitor the work in the constituency at the ward level. I am his PA without salary.”