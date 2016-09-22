Navtej Sarna is the next ambassador to US

New Delhi, Sep 22: India’s High Commissioner to UK Navtej Sarna was today appointed as Ambassador to the US, a high-profile posting where he will face the task of engaging with a new administration in Washington following the November 8 Presidential poll.

Sarna, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1980 batch, was serving as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs before he was posted in London in January. He succeeds Arun Singh, who is due for retirement. The 59-year-old diplomat was among the longest-serving spokespersons of the MEA.

He had held the post between 2002 and 2008. “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the External Affairs Ministry said.